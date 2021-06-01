Centre appoints Rajeswara Rao Vittanala as Acting President of NCLT for a day

Breaking News

The government, on May 31, notified the appointment of judicial member Rajeswara Rao Vittanala as the Acting President of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for one day.

Vittanala will serve as Acting President of the bankruptcy court on June 1 before attaining superannuation, legal news website Bar & Bench has reported.

He will replace BSV Prakash Kumar, who retired on May 31.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)