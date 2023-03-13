 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CCI to NCLAT: Companies that did not sign Google agreements became ‘extinct'

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 13, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

The CCI advanced this argument to explain the tech giant’s allegedly anti-competitive agreements that prohibited Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) from producing Android forks

In 2018, Android users alleged before the CCI that Google was abusing its dominant position in the mobile operating system-related market in contravention with the provisions of the Competition Act, 2022.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on March 13 argued at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that companies that did not sign Google’s contracts to use the Android and went on to develop their own version of the operating system became extinct.

The antitrust watchdog advanced this argument to explain the tech giant’s allegedly anti-competitive agreements that prohibited Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) from producing Android forks.

Android forks are a version of the operating system that has been modified from the open-source version of the source code, but has not been approved as Android-compatible by Google.

Additional Solicitor General N Venkatraman, who appeared for the CCI, argued on the anti-competitive nature of Google’s agreements such as Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA), Revenue Sharing Agreement (RSA) and Anti- Fragmentation Agreement (AFA).