CBSE Results: PM Modi congratulates Class 12 students, wishes them a 'bright future'

He further advised those students who weren't happy with their results to learn from the experience and hold their head high.

Moneycontrol News
July 30, 2021 / 04:46 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image: PTI)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Class 12 students who have passed their board exams successfully, as CBSE declared the results on July 30. The Prime Minister took to Twitter to wish them a 'bright healthy and happy future'.

He further advised those students that weren't happy with their results to learn from the experience and hold their head high.

Lastly, the PM acknowledged the unprecedented conditions under which students of the outgoing batch appeared for their board exams. "The education world witnessed many changes through the year gone by. Yet, they adapted to the new normal and gave their best. Proud of them, " read his tweet.

CBSE declared their results earlier today for Class 12 students and informed that 99.37 percent students have passed the exam. Girls outshone boys by 0.54 percent. The pass percentage of girls is 99.67 percent while that of the boys it is 99.13 percent.

The results has been declared based on the marks obtained in Class 10 exams, performance in school examinations in class 11 and 12 along with practical and performance of the school in the last six years.

Students can check their results on CBSE's official websites at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and many other digital platforms like DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in and the app. After the results are declared, if students are not happy with their marks, there will also be an optional exam for CBSE Class 12 students.
Tags: #CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 #CBSE Class 12 results #CBSE results #PM Modi
first published: Jul 30, 2021 04:28 pm

