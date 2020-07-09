CBSE board exam results 2020 | Result date not been declared. Note circulating on social media fake



Story retracted, this release is incorrect. Error regretted. pic.twitter.com/QnwoSsRj2i

— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet announced the date for CBSE board exam results 2020. A post claiming that the CBSE Class 12 and Class 10 board results will be announced on July 11 and July 13, respectively, has been doing the rounds on social media, but the education board has clarified that the said notification is fake.The post created immense confusion and started several conversations on Twitter after news agency ANI shared the circular and claimed that the CBSE had decided to prepone the exam result declaration date from July 15 to July 11. Although the post was retracted within moments, it had already gone viral on social media.

The fake circular stated that CBSE had decided to change its board exam result 2020 announcement date to July 11 for Class 12 and July 13 for Class 10 from the scheduled date of July 15 in view of the admission process that has been affected due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The note read: “The CBSE along with the Ministry of Human Resources Development has decided to release the results of students of Class 10 and 12 as early as possible. The revised date of the results says that the results for Class 12 will be available on July 11 by 4 pm. In the case of Class 10, it would be available on July 13 by 4 pm latest.”