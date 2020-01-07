App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBI raids UP officer who denied passport to interfaith couple; seizes Rs 12 lakh cash, 45 bank accounts

The officials also found 26 fixed deposits and two bank lockers along with cash worth Rs 12 lakh and precious jewellery worth Rs 5.5 lakh.

Vikas Mishra, who is posted at the Regional Passport Office, Lucknow, owns three houses in Gomti Nagar area in the city and one in Varanasi. Recently, the anti-corruption wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), cracked down on four of his properties in Uttar Pradesh.

All of these were raided last week, and the sleuths tumbled upon a total of 45 bank accounts linked to him and his family, News18 reported. That’s not all. The officials also found 26 fixed deposits and two bank lockers along with cash worth Rs 12 lakh and precious jewellery worth another Rs 5.5 lakh.

When the CBI officers grilled Mishra about the origin of the cash and jewellery worth lakhs, he could not give a convincing or credible answer, which is when the probing agency started gathering more intel on the 45 bank accounts.

Two years ago, the passport officer from Uttar Pradesh had made headlines for denying passport to an interfaith couple. His bigotry had come to the fore when the couple had approached the Ministry of External Affairs to seek redressal. Mishra was posted in Varanasi before he was transferred for denying passport to the couple in 2018. He had reportedly even reprimanded the woman for tying the knot with a Muslim man and not changing her surname 12 years after marriage.

The matter only came to light because Tanvi Seth, the woman, had reached out to late Sushma Swaraj, who investigated her allegations and found Mishra guilty. The standard procedure laid down by the Indian government doesn’t deny a passport to any Indian resident over their faith or that of their spouse.

Accordingly, the passport officer was issued a show-cause notice for flouting standard procedure and transferred to Lucknow from Varanasi; Tanvi and her husband Mohammad Anas Siddiqui were issued passports without much ado.

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 08:03 pm

tags #Central Bureau of Investigation #India #Regional Passport Office #Uttar Pradesh

