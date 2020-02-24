CBI handbook content revealed: Abhors third-degree torture methods

The Ghaziabad Academy of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a handbook detailing the different interrogation techniques it adopts to deal with different people.

The book titled ‘Scientific Interview and Interrogation Techniques’ was written under the aegis of top CBI officers and was released in August 2018.

According to a report by the Economic Times, the book’s content has been divided into nine categories — including psychopaths, white-collar criminals, etc — to help CBI sleuths understand what method of interrogation to use for which type of offenders.

Using the example of several notorious convicts such as drug lord Pablo Escobar, fraud-accused Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi, and terrorist Abu Salem, it lays down how investigators should have a more “emotional approach” while questioning first-time offenders or those who have committed crimes of passion.

The book abhors the use of third-degree torture and dubs the method “unwarranted and illegal”.

Meanwhile, Nirav Modi’s counsel Advocate Vijay Aggarwal has criticized the book for using pictures of the duo accused of committing economic frauds in the book. He said: “The CBI could have used pictures of people who have been convicted in economic fraud cases instead using pictures of those who have been accused.” However, a senior CBI official has justified the book’s content saying it has clearly mentioned the diamond traders to be accused and not convicts.

Notably, one chapter in the handbook is dedicated to explaining how the probing officers need to build a rapport with the accused persons to extract information easily without having to resort to methods of interrogation. Another chapter focuses on the art of “listening” and communicating during probes, including studying the body language of the accused.

Stressing on the importance of understanding human psychology, the handbook states: “The best investigators should have a deep understanding of the psychological aspects of the interrogation. Reading the human mind is absolutely different from reading an incriminating document.”