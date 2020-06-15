App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBI alerts states on spurious hand sanitizers and fake PPE vendors

The investigating agency said it has received specific inputs from Interpol.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 15 issued an alert to the states and union territories about instances of online advance payment frauds and sale of spurious hand sanitizers.

The investigating agency said it has received specific inputs from Interpol.

According to a report by Outlook India report quoting IANS, the online advance payment scam involves conmen posing as vendors of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and other protective gears related to the novel coronavirus pandemic to trick clients into buying their products. However, despite the bank transfer payment being completed by the buyer, the items never get delivered.

The CBI also warned the law enforcing bodies about another COVID-19-related scam involving the use of the highly toxic substance methanol to manufacture fake hand sanitizers.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

 

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 07:01 pm

tags #CBI #coronavirus #online scams

