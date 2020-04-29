App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Caught pants down! 'I have arrived', jokes reporter after going live on TV without trousers

US news channel's reporter Will Reeve was working from home due to Coronavirus but his secret is now out!

Will Reeve
Will Reeve

While going live for a news segment on ABC News breakfast show - Good Morning America - reporter Will Reeve was expecting it to be a normal piece-to-camera but perhaps now it is something he won't forget too soon.

Reeve dressed in a suit as seen in the early part of the segment was reporting on a story about chemist shops delivering prescriptions to people using drones amid lockdown due to COVID-19.

But as soon as his segment was nearing an end, the TV screen cut to show the two anchors and a long shot of Reeve where he could be seen sitting without pants - completely unaware.

Close

The segment and Reeve's unintentional gaffe, broadcast on April 28, was possibly seen by millions live in the US.

related news

Here's the video:

And as usual, it was swiftly noticed by people on Twitter who had a field day commenting on Reeve being caught pants down.



For those interested, Will Reeve is the son of popular American actor Christopher Reeve - the man who portrayed DC comics superhero Superman - in movies during the 70s.

Twitter was, again, quick to notice that too:


Will Reeve, on the other hand, was quite sporty in acknowledging the incident. He tweeted saying, I have arrived... in the most hilariously mortifying way possible.



First Published on Apr 29, 2020 01:41 pm

tags #trends #world

