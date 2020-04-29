Caught pants down! 'I have arrived', jokes reporter after going live on TV without trousers

While going live for a news segment on ABC News breakfast show - Good Morning America - reporter Will Reeve was expecting it to be a normal piece-to-camera but perhaps now it is something he won't forget too soon.

Reeve dressed in a suit as seen in the early part of the segment was reporting on a story about chemist shops delivering prescriptions to people using drones amid lockdown due to COVID-19.

But as soon as his segment was nearing an end, the TV screen cut to show the two anchors and a long shot of Reeve where he could be seen sitting without pants - completely unaware.

The segment and Reeve's unintentional gaffe, broadcast on April 28, was possibly seen by millions live in the US.

Here's the video:



Double check your shots before doing Skype/Zoom calls from home! https://t.co/24eqckeR5K

— Brian Particelli (@BrianParticelli) April 28, 2020

And as usual, it was swiftly noticed by people on Twitter who had a field day commenting on Reeve being caught pants down.



Will Reeve is all of us working from home. — Supernova2020 (@Supernova20202) April 29, 2020





will reeve is handling the whole not-wearing-pants-on-national-television weirdly well. i don’t think i would’ve ever gotten back on twitter after an incident like that.

— ally wharton (@ally_wharton) April 29, 2020



Will Reeve made my day HAHAHAHA that kind of jouurnalism — reyn (@reignmandap) April 29, 2020



For those interested, Will Reeve is the son of popular American actor Christopher Reeve - the man who portrayed DC comics superhero Superman - in movies during the 70s.

Twitter was, again, quick to notice that too:

He's Superman's son. He can do whatever he wants. #WillReeve— LaQuan Ippolito (@LaquanIppolito) April 29, 2020



At least put on sweatpants!' Superman star Christopher Reeve's son Will appears on GMA with NO PANTS on after failing to realize that his bare legs and boxers could be seen on camera. pic.twitter.com/oDXVphDox2 — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) April 28, 2020





I have ARRIVED*

*in the most hilariously mortifying way possible https://t.co/2NQ85QEJVr — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

Will Reeve, on the other hand, was quite sporty in acknowledging the incident. He tweeted saying, I have arrived... in the most hilariously mortifying way possible.