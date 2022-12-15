Caught on camera: Mumbai man knocked down by bus makes miraculous escape

A Mumbai man cheated death after being knocked down and run over by a bus in the city. CCTV footage accessed by news agency ANI shows that the elderly man was crossing a road when he was struck and knocked down by an oncoming bus.

The bus driver, possibly oblivious to the pedestrian lying in front of his vehicle, continued barging ahead. The man tried to get up – unsuccessfully. He was thrown flat on the road as the bus moved ahead and was seen going under the vehicle.

Shocked bystanders shouted for the bus driver to stop, after which the bus finally came to a halt. The elderly man then emerged from underneath the bus and was seen walking towards the driver.

The incident occurred outside Everest Heights Buildings, near LakeSide complex in Powai, on Tuesday, according to news agency IANS.

“Elderly man's close shave in Powai area of Mumbai. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera,” ANI wrote while sharing the footage on Twitter, where it has been viewed more than 58,000 times. In the comments section, many came to the bus driver’s defence.

“Not the fault of driver at all. It was a blind spot for him. Thank God that the person was not hurt. People need to be careful while crossing the road,” wrote one person in the comments section on Twitter.

“Clearly blindspot. Not drivers fault. He even stopped just to see what happened,” another agreed.