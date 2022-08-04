Caught on camera: Kerala man falls from terrace, saved by brother

A young man in Kerala escaped without serious injuries after falling from the terrace, thanks to his older brother. Sadiq caught his brother moments before he hit the ground after falling from the terrace of their house, thereby saving him from grievous hurt.

CCTV footage shows the moment that Shafiq lost his balance and slipped while cleaning the terrace. His brother Sadiq, who was using a hose to spray water onto the terrace, was seen springing into action the moment he realised what was happening. Sadiq threw the hose away and stretched his arms out to break his brother’s fall.

The video shows both of them tumbling to the ground by the force of the impact. While the older brother gets up almost immediately, the younger one was seen clutching his upper arm, which was apparently hurt in the incident.

According to The News Minute, the incident took place in the Malappuram district of Kerala on Sunday morning.

The video also shows that Shafiq trying to get up after some time. On social media, where the footage was widely shared, many praised the elder brother for saving the young man.

“This is brother’s love,” wrote one commenter. “Narrow escape,” another remarked.