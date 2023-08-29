Cash rewards for newlyweds if bride 25 or under as China battles demographic crisis

Newlyweds with a bride under 25 will get a 1,000 yuan gift package. (Representational image)

In a move to counteract the intensifying demographic crisis, a county in one of China’s most affluent provinces has unveiled a pioneering strategy. Changshan county, situated in western Zhejiang, recently declared that couples marrying with a bride aged 25 or younger will be entitled to a cash reward of 1,000 yuan (Rs 11,341).

This unique incentive marks a significant departure from China’s previous approach, which had long championed delayed marriages and births. As the nation grapples with plummeting birth rates and an increasingly elderly population, local governments have escalated their efforts to bolster childbirth through various measures, from cash awards to parental leave.

Despite these endeavours, experts suggest that China must adjust to the reality of a sustained low-birth-rate environment, South China Morning Post reported.

The historic policy shift comes in stark contrast to the ideological direction pursued by China for decades, notably since the late 1970s. During this period, the country endorsed policies such as late marriages, delayed childbirth, and a focus on high-quality births, reflecting the era of the one-child policy that persisted until its abolition in 2016.

There has been a decline in wedding registrations for the ninth consecutive year, hitting a historic low last year with 6.83 million weddings recorded.

The campaign to reinvigorate childbirth and marriage rates gained momentum earlier this year when a district in Zhejiang’s Shaoxing city introduced a series of pro-natalist policies.

These policies, which included a 1,000 yuan gift package for newlyweds, were designed to encourage marriages and births without specifying an age limit. Local authorities, in an attempt to reverse the downward trend, have also assumed the role of matchmakers, seeking to revive both marriage rates and birth rates.

The demographic crisis, punctuated by a dwindling birthrate and an increasingly aged populace, poses significant challenges to China’s economic landscape. These challenges manifest as reduced housing demand, a weaker consumer market, a contracting labour pool, and strains on the state pension fund.

In the preceding year, China’s population experienced its first contraction since 1961, with a decline of 850,000 individuals, bringing the total to 1.4118 billion. A tangible manifestation of this crisis was the drop in births to 9.56 million babies in 2022, reflecting a significant 9.98% reduction from 2021's figure of 10.62 million.

India has surpassed China this year as the most populated country in the world.