Cash, cellphones of Congress leaders stolen at Priyanka's mega roadshow

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia during a roadshow, in Lucknow on Feb. -- PTI

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's roadshow in Lucknow saw much pomp and grandeur. After years, the party has been able to create a buzz in Uttar Pradesh.

Assisted by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia, the road show drew a massive crowd.

Apart from raising hopes of the party’s fan base in the populous state that has not seen a Congress government since 1990, the cheering and sloganeering also helped thieves nick over 50 phones, as per a report in India Today.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Mobile phones of party leaders were also stolen, including that of the Assistant City Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh and Congress spokesperson Jeeshan Haider.

After walking for 10 odd kilometres, the supporters finally realised their phones, cash, and wallets had been stolen.

Pushpendra Pandey, District Vice-President of Congress in Kannauj, said he, along with other party workers, joined the roadshow near Sringarnagar Metro station.

When the attendees stopped at Burlington crossing, they realised that some of their belongings were missing. Pandey's phone, Rs 9,500 in cash, and his wallet also got stolen, he told The Times of India.

However, the Congressman alleged that the cops mocked them and did not take their complaint seriously. Only after the workers staged a sit-in protest outside the police station, were their complaints heard.

Triloki Singh, SHO, Sarojini Nagar police station, said they have taken the complaint and further investigation is underway.

Interestingly, after the crime came to light, the Congress cadre did nab a man on grounds of suspicion; but it turned out that the man did not possess a single mobile phone.