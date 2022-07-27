Cartoon sums up Lalit Modi-Sushmita Sen relationship frenzy. IPL founder's response

Indian Premier League founder Lalit Modi announcing his relationship with actor Sushmita Sen was a truly internet-breaking moment.

The news probably drew more traction than pressing matters related to the economy.

One editorial cartoon, commenting on the public frenzy surrounding the relationship, caught Lalit Modi's attention.

Sharing the sketch on his Instagram profile, he wrote: "Guess I do cause controversy, but seriously like this."

Earlier this month, Modi, had posted a series of photos with Sushmita Sen on his social media, describing her as his "better half".

“Just back in London after a whirling global tour Maldives, Sardinia with the families - not to mention my better half Sushmita Sen -- a new beginning a new life finally," Modi had tweeted on July 14.

People assumed that they had tied the knot. Modi soon clarified that it had had happened yet but said he intended to marry the former beauty queen soon.

Social media trolls pounced on the announcement. Sen was labelled a gold digger for starting a relationship with Modi, a wealthy fugitive businessman.

Both of them slammed the negative reactions to their relationship.

"I dig deeper than gold…and I have always (famously) preferred diamonds, Sen wrote in an Instagram post on July 17. "The friends I never had and the acquaintances I have never met….all sharing their grand opinions and deep knowledge of my life and character…monetising the ‘gold digger’ all the way. Ah these geniuses."

Modi said journalists every journalist was trying to be like "Arnab Goswami -- the biggest clown".