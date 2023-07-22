Man who died trying to save 8-year-old girl bestowed with Carnegie Hero Award

Manjit Singh, despite not knowing how to swim, entered the river to save the eight-year-old girl (Photo credit: twitter.com/@thind_akashdeep)

A 31-year-old Sikh farmer who died while trying to rescue an eight-year-old girl in California last year was bestowed with the Carnegie Hero Award- the highest honour for civilian heroism in North America.

Identified as Manjit Singh from Fresno, he died while trying to save the girl, identified as Samantha Cruz Pedro from the Kings River in Reedly on August 5, 2020.

The girl found it difficult to swim after she was separated from a group of other kids who were playing in the river. The swift current carried the girl downstream. The man, despite not knowing how to swim, then entered the river to save Pedro.

He unwrapped his turban and tried to use it as a lifeline while entering the water. Singh submerged into the water and those watching soon lost sight of him.

He was later recovered downstream and brought back in an unresponsive state. Attempts to revive him proved unsuccessful. Another man located the girl and took to her to the first responders. She was then taken to a hospital where she died six days later.

The Carnegie Hero Award is given to those who save or attempt to save lives of others through extreme danger. The award is bestowed upon those living in the United States and Canada.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission said in a release in June 2023 that every recipient or their survivors of the award will also get a financial grant. The Carnegie Hero Award has so far been awarded to 10,371 individuals.

Also read: First woman Sikh judge in US swears in