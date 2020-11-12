PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cardi B’s Durga avatar for shoe magazine invites accusation of cultural appropriation

The 28-year-old rapper was heavily criticised on social media for the picture, following which she issued a clarification and tendered an apology for hurting religious sentiments unwittingly.

Moneycontrol News

Singer/ rapper Cardi B landed in a soup after posing for a shoe magazine as a Hindu goddess recently. She was accused of cultural appropriation for featuring on the cover of Footwear News -- a shoe magazine – in a Goddess Durga avatar.

The cover page of the November issue of the magazine featured Cardi B posing as the 10-armed Goddess Durga, brandishing shoes instead of weapons. The post, which was eventually deleted from her Instagram page, was for the launch of her signature shoe collection  'Club C Cardi sneaker' in collaboration with Reebok.
The 28-year-old rapper was heavily criticised on social media for the picture, following which she issued a clarification and tendered an apology for hurting religious sentiments unwittingly.


Posting a video on Instagram, Cardi B said: “When I did the shoot, the creatives told me I was going to depict a Goddess who represents strength, femininity, and liberation, and that’s something I love and I’m all about. And though it was dope, if people think I am offending their culture or their religion, I want to say that was not my intent. I do not like offending anyone’s religion; I wouldn’t like it if someone did it to my religion."

She added: “I was not trying to be disrespectful. Maybe I should have done my research. I’m sorry, I can’t change the past, but I will do more research in future.”

Close

Later, the shoe magazine also offered an explanation that read: “She (Cardi B) pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time.”

related news

However, it seems that the internet was not convinced with the half-baked clarifications that intended to cover up for a “racist” creative.


First Published on Nov 12, 2020 04:47 pm

tags #cardi b #cultural appropriation #Hindu #religious sentiments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.