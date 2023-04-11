Cardi B calls Dalai Lama a 'predator' after he asked a boy to suck his tongue

Rapper Cardi B tweeted, 'Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people with money, power, and our churches.'

Rapper Cardi B recently equated the Dalai Lama to a predator after a video emerged of him asking a boy to suck his tongue. The now-viral video showed the 87-year-old religious leader at a public event where a boy asked to give him a hug. The Dalai Lama then asked the boy to suck on his tongue.

"This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children," Cardi B tweeted. "The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people with money, power, and our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them."



— Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

After the video went viral, the Tibetan spiritual leader issued an apology.

"A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," the 14th Dalai Lama said in a statement, which was posted on his official Twitter handle.

"His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident."

