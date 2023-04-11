English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Cardi B calls Dalai Lama a 'predator' after he asked a boy to suck his tongue

    Rapper Cardi B said, 'Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.'

    Moneycontrol News
    April 11, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST
    Rapper Cardi B tweeted, 'Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people with money, power, and our churches.'

    Rapper Cardi B tweeted, 'Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people with money, power, and our churches.'

    Rapper Cardi B recently equated the Dalai Lama to a predator after a video emerged of him asking a boy to suck his tongue. The now-viral video showed the 87-year-old religious leader at a public event where a boy asked to give him a hug. The Dalai Lama then asked the boy to suck on his tongue.


    "This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children," Cardi B tweeted. "The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people with money, power, and our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them."

    After the video went viral, the Tibetan spiritual leader issued an apology.

    "A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," the 14th Dalai Lama said in a statement, which was posted on his official Twitter handle.

    Related stories

    "His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident."

    Read more: Dalai Lama asks boy to ‘suck his tongue’, kisses him on lips. Video triggers row

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buddhism #cardi b #Dalai Lama #Tibetan leader
    first published: Apr 11, 2023 08:41 pm