Car number plate sold for record Rs 122 crore at Dubai's ‘Most Noble Numbers’ auction

The vehicle number plate P7 set a new record at the "Most Noble Numbers" auction in Dubai on Saturday after getting sold for Dh 55 million (Rs 1,22,87,84,268.80).

The winning bid was placed after a tightly fought battle among guests at the Four Seasons resort located in Jumeirah region of Dubai.

"Sixteen years ago, a world record was set in Abu Dhabi when a number plate was sold for Dh52.5 million. Will we set a new world record?", the host of the evening said.

The starting bid of the evening was Dh15 million and within a few seconds, the bid rose to Dh30 million. The bid slowed down a bit at the Dh35 million mark, which was the bid by the founder of the Telegram app Pavel Valeryevich Durov.

But the auction picked up pace soon and reached Dh55 million by bid panel 7, who chose to be anonymous. The bid was closed at this sum and celebrations began on the stage, with large crowds gathering around the successful bidder.

The "Most Noble Numbers" charity auction for special vehicle plate and phone numbers occurred in support of the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in a bid to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund. The Ramadan month will run from March 23 to April 21.

