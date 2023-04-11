English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Car number plate sold for record Rs 122 crore at Dubai's ‘Most Noble Numbers’ auction

    The winning bid was placed after a fiercely fought battle among guests at the Four Seasons resort located in Jumeirah region of Dubai.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 11, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST
    P7

    The bid was closed at this sum by bid panel 7, who chose to be anonymous.  (Photo credit: twitter.com/@MBRInitiatives)


    The vehicle number plate P7 set a new record at the  "Most Noble Numbers" auction in Dubai on Saturday after getting sold for Dh 55 million (Rs 1,22,87,84,268.80).


    The winning bid was placed after a tightly fought battle among guests at the Four Seasons resort located in Jumeirah region of Dubai.

    "Sixteen years ago, a world record was set in Abu Dhabi when a number plate was sold for Dh52.5 million. Will we set a new world record?", the host of the evening said.

    The starting bid of the evening was Dh15 million and within a few seconds, the bid rose to Dh30 million. The bid slowed down a bit at the Dh35 million mark, which was the bid by the founder of the Telegram app Pavel Valeryevich Durov.

    But the auction picked up pace soon and reached Dh55 million by bid panel 7, who chose to be anonymous. The bid was closed at this sum and celebrations began on the stage, with large crowds gathering around the successful bidder.

    Related stories

    The "Most Noble Numbers" charity auction for special vehicle plate and phone numbers occurred in support of the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign, launched by  His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in a bid to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund. The Ramadan month will run from March 23 to April 21.


    Also Read: Indigo starts flight services to Dubai from Bhuvaneswar

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Dubai #Ramadan
    first published: Apr 11, 2023 11:37 am