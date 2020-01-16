‘Captain, my captain’: Harbhajan Singh credits Sourav Ganguly for his career

Harbhajan Singh has revealed that he would have been working in Canada if it was not for Sourav Ganguly.

During a Bengali quiz show called Dadagiri, hosted by Ganguly himself for Zee Bangla, Singh revealed how the former Indian skipper had picked him for the Australia series in 2000, which eventually revived and saved his career.

“I was dropped for a long time. I was also discarded by the NCA before that series, I was very low. If it was not for my captain Sourav Ganguly then I probably would have settled down in Canada like many of my friends. Thank you Sourav bhai for supporting me throughout my career,” said Harbhajan during the show,

Singh was picked up as a replacement over Anil Kumble for the home series against Australia. The Turbanator made a strong comeback and picked up four wickets in the first innings of the first test, followed by a hat-trick in the second test. Singh became the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in a test match.

India won the second test in Kolkata, a match which is remembered for VVS Laxman’s 281 and Rahul Dravid’s 180 along with Singh’s 13 wickets in the two innings (7-123 and 6-73). Singh picked a total of 32 wickets during the three tests.

“I had to pick up wickets otherwise it would have been my last series for India,” Singh further added. He regards the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup victories above his 2001 Test hat-trick performance.

“The only greater moment I can think of is when we won the 2007 T20 World Cup and then the 2011 ODI World Cup. That moment was something special. The crowd, my teammates celebrated like it was their own hat-trick. For the first time, I saw Rahul Dravid celebrating like that. I will always say that is not my hat-trick, that is India’s hat-trick,” Harbhajan added.