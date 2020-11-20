Capgemini plans to hire and train 500 rural women in India by December

French IT giant Capgemini has announced that it will start offering home-based career opportunities to qualified women in small towns and villages across India who are unable to pursue career because of an inability to relocate, as software engineers.

"The pandemic showed us that work can be handled seamlessly from anywhere in the country because of telecom infrastructure and that is where we decided to launch the project to hire such qualified women who have been forced by circumstances not to pursue a career," Radhika Ramesh, global delivery centre head for CIS India, Capgemini, told news agency PTI.

As part of the company's new initiative named "Sakhi Drishtikon", Capgemini will recruit 500 women from across rural India by the end of December. The company also expects 15% of its fresh hiring to come from the new stream of rural talent in calendar year of 2021 according to a report in The Hindu.

The women hired through this initiative will work on projects involving various team members in the cloud and infrastructure services (CIS) business to start with and also work on cyber security front, Ramesh told PTI.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The work they will be handling will not be akin to business process outsourcing (BPO) services, she added.

The women will be qualified graduates or postgraduates or possess a diploma in a specialised subject, she said.

Ramesh added that they will be put through rigorous training modules before absorbed into projects and will also have experienced engineers as mentors.

She said rural women are unable to pursue career like their urban counterparts because of a slew of commitments.

The first batch of 100 would predominantly consist of those who had to go back to native place after education or ones who have an experience of up to a year, Ramesh added.

The company has roped in non-government organisations as partners to spot such women across the country, she said.

Following the announcement of a nationwide lockdown in late-March, the entire service delivery model of the over USD 180 billion Indian IT industry had to be reworked as staff started working from home. Capgemini employs over 1 lakh people in India.

With inputs from PTI