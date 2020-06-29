App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Can't breathe, they have removed ventilator: Hyderabad COVID-19 patient’s last words to father

Dr Mahboob Khan, the superintendent of the hospital, has claimed that the patient was never put on ventilator support, so it would be incorrect to say it was removed. He added that Kumar was suffering from Myocarditis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A video shot by a novel coronavirus patient just a while before he died of the deadly respiratory disease has gone viral on social media. In his farewell message to his father, the victim P Ravi Kumar (34) alleges that the hospital authorities took away his ventilator despite him having difficulty breathing.

In the video, he complains against the state-run hospital in Hyderabad where he was admitted and says: “Though I told them that I cannot breathe, they removed the ventilator. I am fed up. It has been three hours, daddy. It is like my heart has stopped beating. Bye daddy bye. Bye, everyone.”

The video was recorded on June 26 at the government-run Chest Hospital, an hour before Kumar died. He is survived by a wife and two kids. At the time of his death neither his family nor the hospital authorities knew that he was COVID-19 positive as the test results had arrived a day after his death, IANS stated.

The hospital has denied the allegations and claimed that the coronavirus patient died of cardiac complications. Dr Mahboob Khan, the superintendent of the hospital, has claimed that the patient was never put on ventilator support, so it would be incorrect to say it was removed. He added that Kumar was suffering from Myocarditis.

Meanwhile, the deceased coronavirus patient’s father has said he shared the video so that the world gets to know what happens at hospitals.

Notably, cardiac complications have been noticed in other coronavirus patients too, and such patients usually succumb to a lack of oxygen supply to the heart.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #government hospitals #Hyderabad #Ventilators

