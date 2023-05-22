Indian influencer at Cannes reveals the reality of the red carpet: 'Like Dadar station'

Niharika NM made some revelations about how the actual Cannes red carpet experience is like. (Image: niharika_nm/Instagram)

The Cannes Film Festival is renowned for its glitz and glamour, with A-list celebrities strutting down the iconic red carpet in their designer gowns and tuxedos. However, Indian social media influencer Niharika NM recently shed light on the less glamorous aspects of the event, revealing the unseen struggles that celebrities face before they grace the red carpet, in her trademark humorous style.

In an interview with Film Companion, Niharika NM shared her candid experience at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where she was representing India, providing a refreshing perspective on what goes on behind the scenes: "You get like it's Dadar station (in Mumbai). And the mothers were on it."

Niharika further described her experience, saying, "After a point, I was like, is this the red carpet or am I the red carpet because I was wearing red. And I had people stepping on me." She clarified that it was not in a "step on me, slay type of way," but rather individuals literally stepping on her, “get your foot off me sir, type of way”.

The social media influencer, with 3.5 million Instagram followers, also said there is a lack of disclosure by celebrities regarding the reality of walking the Cannes red carpet. She stated, "A lot of celebrities don't tell you these things, guys. This red carpet business, you only see the last image, but everything - you know they stand in lines to get on the red carpet." Niharika added, "They stand in lines on the roads to get on the red carpet, and all that you didn't see. You all think they all come off of cars, no, they stand in lines on the road to get on the red carpet. That is the reality of it."

Watch the interaction here:



Niharika NM's revelation provides a valuable glimpse into the behind-the-scenes challenges faced by celebrities before they make their grand entrance on the red carpet. It dispels the common perception that celebrities effortlessly glide from their cars to the event, underscoring the extensive preparation and the patience required to attend the prestigious festival.

The influencer was among several Indian artists and influencers gracing the Cannes red carpet this year. She was also a debutante along with Dolly Singh, another content creator along with other digital influencers and actors such as Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Leone and Esha Gupta among others.