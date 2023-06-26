Candy Crush trends, thanks to MS Dhoni's viral video on Indigo flight

The Indigo cabin crew member who served MS Dhoni is a huge fan of the cricketer.(Image credit: Screengrab from video Instagrammed by nitika0911)

A video of cricket icon MS Dhoni inside an Indigo flight is blowing up the internet, with social media users lauding him for his humility on the flight.

The clip was shared by a cabin crew member who served chocolates to the former India captain. The Instagram Reel made by Indigo staff Nitika Jaiswal shows the air hostess, a huge fan of Dhoni, walking down the aircraft’s aisle with a tray of chocolates and biscuits. She walks up to the row where Dhoni is sitting on the window seat and his wife Sakshi, on the aisle seat.

An unassuming Dhoni can be seen playing the hit mobile phone game Candy Crush Saga on his tablet which is placed on the tray table. He is pleasantly surprised upon seeing the Indigo crew member with chocolates. He politely takes one packet and appears to tell her that it is all he wants.

On Monday, #CandyCrush was among the trending hashtags on Twitter. A parody account of the game claimed on Twitter that Candy Crush Saga got 3.6 million downloads in just three hours, thanks to Dhoni seen playing the game. This, however, could not be independently verified.

Watch the full video of MS Dhoni on the Indigo flight here:



While the video was posted about two weeks ago, it found its way to the internet trends only recently.

"I could not stop blushing, not for the entire flight but for the entire day," the airhostess wrote on Instagram after her dream encounter at work.

"I can't believe I met him like this. My all-time crush."

Dhoni, who led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title, recently underwent a left knee surgery in Mumbai hospital.

Dhoni had played the IPL entire season with heavy strapping on his left knee and while he looked absolutely fine during wicket-keeping, he came into bat as low as No. 8 at times and didn't look in his element while running between the wickets.