Cancer treatment: A personalised radiation therapy that uses AI available in India 

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Nov 21, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

A host of cutting-edge therapies and treatment options are now available for cancer patients in India; Varian Ethos is one of them.

(Image: US National Cancer Institute via Unsplash)

Radiation treatment is set to get more accurate and precise for thousands of cancer patients in India with Varian Ethos adaptive therapy, driven by artificial intelligence, now available at a specialised oncology centre in the country.

The new therapy which uses adaptive intelligence based on the patient’s anatomy and the position of the tumour at the time of the treatment is available at HCG Cancer Hospital in Bengaluru. It also has augmented intelligence, a convergence of people and AI working together for better outcomes.

Experts say that adaptive therapy is an evolutionary concept which takes into account the temporal and spatial variability of tumours during the course of radiation treatment.

Using the therapy, cancers of the head and neck, prostate, bladder, abdomen, brain and thorax can be mapped and treated with high precision.

How it works

A novel technique globally and first-of-its-kind in India, the therapy provides the ability to alter the treatment plan based on tumour and anatomical changes.