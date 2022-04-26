Cancer patient posted about giving job interview during chemo. What this CEO offered him

A photo recently shared on LinkedIn has struck a chord with many users. It shows a man on a hospital bed sitting before a laptop. The post is from Arsh Nandan Prasad, a man from Jharkhand, who is battling cancer.

Prasad said in his post that the photo was of him appearing for an interview during one of his chemotherapy sessions. He spoke about being rejected by interviewers because of his health struggles.

“When you give your best in the interviews but are not selected for the mere fact that you are going through a rough patch in life certainly shows how generous these companies are,” he said. “As the recruiters come to know that I'm fighting cancer, I see the change in their expressions. I don't need your sympathy!! I'm here to prove myself.”

Nilesh Satpute, the founder and CEO of Maharashtra-based tech company Applied Cloud Computing, offered him a job right away.

“You are a warrior,” Satpute commented on Prasad’s post. “Please stop attending interviews during your treatment. I checked your credentials, they are very strong. You can join us whenever you want. There will be no interview.

Others tried to lift his spirits with encouraging messages. “The right employer will see you for the champion you are, seeking opportunity amidst your struggle,” a US-based executive told Prasad. “Good luck to you, I wish you a speedy recovery and that you find that right fit for your talents and energy.”

Another user shared her own ordeal. “I went through the same thing when I was going through my cancer treatment,” she said. “Everyone would become so weary and filled with doubt. I started doubting myself. But it’s only a matter of time. You are incredible for doing this. And so, so strong. There will be people who see you, your talent and your capabilities.”

Many urged Prasad not to give up. “You are an inspiration,” a LinkedIn user said. “I know how draining those chemotherapy sessions can be. I see it on a regular basis with my spouse. Don't give up, you have an army of people behind you here in LinkedIn! You got this.”