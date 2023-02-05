Cancer patient asked to deboard American Airlines flight after she sought help with bag

A cancer patient, who recently underwent surgery, was allegedly asked to deboard a New York-bound American Airlines flight in Delhi after she was unable to keep her handbag in the overhead cabin.

The woman, identified as Meenakshi Sengupta had reportedly asked for help from the cabin crew as she was unable to lift the bag overhead because she was still recovering from surgery. The bag weighed a little more than 2 kg, news agency ANI reported. Sengupta claimed that despite repeated requests, the air hostess “rudely" declined her.

She then filed a complaint against the flight attendant to the Delhi Police.

“I was also wearing a brace which was visible to everyone and they would know that I have some discomfort… because I cannot carry any weight in my hands at all and I’m weak from the surgery and don’t need to strain myself by walking a lot," Sengupta’s complaint said, according to ANI.

Moneycontrol News