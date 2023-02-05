Cancer patient asked to deboard American Airlines flight after she sought help with bag

American Airlines said in a statement that "a disruptive customer was removed from the aircraft for failure to follow crew member instructions" and that they have reached out to the customer to refund the unused portion of their ticket. (Representative image)

A cancer patient, who recently underwent surgery, was allegedly asked to deboard a New York-bound American Airlines flight in Delhi after she was unable to keep her handbag in the overhead cabin.

The woman, identified as Meenakshi Sengupta had reportedly asked for help from the cabin crew as she was unable to lift the bag overhead because she was still recovering from surgery. The bag weighed a little more than 2 kg, news agency ANI reported. Sengupta claimed that despite repeated requests, the air hostess “rudely" declined her.

She then filed a complaint against the flight attendant to the Delhi Police.

“I was also wearing a brace which was visible to everyone and they would know that I have some discomfort… because I cannot carry any weight in my hands at all and I’m weak from the surgery and don’t need to strain myself by walking a lot," Sengupta’s complaint said, according to ANI.

She added that the air hostess told her that it was not her job to do what she was asking. “They said that if I’m so uncomfortable I should just de-board the flight. They were collective in their decision to deboard me," Sengupta said.

As the news spread on social media, India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took cognizance of the case and asked American Airlines to submit a report regarding the incident.

In response, the airline released a statement in which it said that the Customer Relations team has reached out to Sengupta to refund the unused portion of her ticket.

“On January 30, prior to the departure of American Airlines flight 293 from Delhi (DEL) to New York (JFK), a disruptive customer was removed from the aircraft for failure to follow crew member instructions. Our Customer Relations team has reached out to the customer to refund the unused portion of their ticket," the airline added.

A probe into the matter is also underway, the airline added.