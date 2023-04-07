Canadian man loses 78kg of weight after conversation with daughter

The journey towards losing weight and getting fit can be tough and can require days, sometimes even months of discipline. A man in Canada, however, found a new way to lose as many as 172 lbs (78 kg) weight after a conversation with his daughter in the playground motivated him.

"Five years ago my daughter who was four years old wanted to race home from the playground. At almost 400lbs and half a muscle in my left leg from an incident I said "I'm sorry you know Dad can't run. The look of sadness lit a fire in me like never before. Today I've lost 172lbs. We race all the time.

We box together. We goto the gym together. When I take her to a play center I don't have to watch from the couches. Find Your Reason," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

To the same tweet, the man replied with a video with his daughter enjoying at a play centre and captioned it saying, "Here’s a video of the first time I was able to follow her down a slide at Treehouse play center."

The story generated numerous responses, with many applauding the man for the way in which he transformed himself.

“You are a hero, sir! And an amazing dad!” “What a great story. That you are so active with your daughter, showing her the healthy way to live is spectacular. You so deserve the new life you have given both of you. Nice job!!”," a Twitter user wrote.

