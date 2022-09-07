Campaign #TrForTeachers gets Anand Mahindra’s support: ‘My mother was a teacher’

On Teachers’ Day, Navneet Education rolled out a digital campaign that has now earned Anand Mahindra’s nod of approval. Mahindra, whose mother was a teacher, praised as “superb” the campaign to accord a professional title to teachers.

As part of its #TrForTeachers campaign, Navneet Education shared a video to illustrate the need for according a professional title or prefix to teachers, much like “Dr” denotes a doctor and “Justice” a judge. The short video shows four people seated on a couch, with nameplates in front of them. While three nameplates mention a designation along with the name – Captain, Doctor and Justice – the fourth only reads “Smita Patel.”

Another woman is then shown into the room and asked to pick who, according to her, is the most and least important person of the four people seated there. This process is repeated with several others – and all of them pick Smita Patel as probably the least important person.

In the end, she is revealed to the teacher who taught the doctor, the judge and the army man. “Isn’t it time we gave teachers a title that honours them too?” the video asks.

Anand Mahindra lent his support to the campaign. Sharing the video on Twitter, the chairman of Mahindra Group wrote: “Superb recent campaign by Navneet Education. My mother was a teacher and I enthusiastically sign up to the idea of according Teachers a professional title/prefix…”

The video has received over 33,000 views, along with thousands of comments.



Anand Mahindra is the son of late industrialist Harish Mahindra and Indira Mahindra. Mahindra has earlier spoken of his mother’s belief in the importance of education as a tool – or a “magic mantra” – for changing the lives of women.