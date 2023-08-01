You can now hire a celebrity to quit your job for you. Here's how

Here's how you can hire celebrities to deliver good news or bad on their behalf

When Christopher Gonzalez decided to quit his job as a motion-graphics designer for television and film, he hired American Idol star William Hung to break the news to his colleagues and manager. The 35-year-old dropped a video featuring Hung into a companywide Slack channel, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Hello everyone,” Hung says in the video, “Christopher is going to put in the notice to leave the current job for a new job in two weeks. He found a new job.

“He’ll miss all of you but you are all amazing so don’t give up creating the life you want,” the American Idol contestant concluded before breaking into a song.

The video resignation came through Cameo, an app where users can hire celebrities to create personalised video messages. The celebrities on the app can set their own price for each video, which can range from a dollar to as high as $2,000.

Gonzalez is one of hundreds of Americans who are enlisting minor celebrities to deliver good news or bad on their behalf. He says it’s the best $30 he ever spent, and his boss and colleagues had a good laugh over the video.

“I just thought it would be such a weird, unconventional way to transition from a job,” he said.

Several TV stars, actors, athletes, musicians and other minor celebrities have listed their services on Cameo, such as musician Kenny G, Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary, actor Brian Cox, singer LeAnn Rimes and more.

In the past three years, the platform has received over 1,000 requests where the instructions mentioned quitting a job, according to the WSJ report. Almost 5,000 requests on Cameo mentioned “divorce” in the instructions, while over 5,500 requests came with “sorry” or “apology.”

Cameo celebrities who spoke to WSJ said they have been asked to convey all sorts of messages – from breakups to divorce initiations. Klaudia Fior, a 25-year-old television presenter and TikTok star said one customer wanted her to send a message to a friend with whom he had a falling out. “It might break the ice if this message comes from you?! He will love it,” the person said.

Jaron Myers, 29, a stand-up comedian, reveals that he has been asked to record several breakup videos. He remembers the first such request he received, from a woman who was no longer interested in dating the man she was seeing.

“I hope that no one’s using content creators to break up with someone they’ve been with for like 10 years,” Myers said. “But if they are, my Cameos are cheaper than counselling I guess.”