Cambridge Dictionary’s ‘Word of the Year 2022’ is…

Cambridge Dictionary's word of the year has a Wordle connect (Image: @CambridgeWords/Twitter)

Cambridge Dictionary has declared “homer” as its word of the year 2022.

Searches for “homer” saw a significant spike on May 5, 2022, when it was the answer on the popular online word game Wordle. According to a Cambridge Dictionary press release, the word was searched for nearly 75,000 times during the first week of May.

Homer is short for “home run” – a point scored in baseball when you hit the ball, usually out of the playing field, and are able to run around all the bases at one time to the starting base.

Nearly 95% of the searches for homer came from outside North America – unsurprising, given baseball’s popularity in the United States and Canada. Meanwhile, Wordle players who could not guess the American slang used words like “outraged” and “furious” to complain on social media about the choice of homer.

Cambridge Dictionary revealed that in a typical year, spikes in searches for a particular word are usually related to current affairs. By contrast, in 2022 – the year that Wordle became a global phenomenon – spikes in word searches were largely related to the game.

“Searches for Wordle’s five-letter words on the Cambridge Dictionary website squeezed out other high-interest words that reflected current affairs,” the dictionary said, dubbing it the “Wordle effect”.

Other five-letter words that saw a sudden increase in searches during the last year include “humor”, “caulk”, “tacit” and “bayou”.