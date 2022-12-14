 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cambridge Dictionary criticised for changing definition of ‘man’ and ‘woman’

Moneycontrol News
Dec 14, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

The Cambridge Dictionary has been criticised for updating its definition of “man” and “woman” to include people who not identify with the sex they were born with.

A woman is now defined as “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

Meanwhile, the definition of a man now reads, “an adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

Both the updated definitions reflect changing worldviews on sex and gender. Previous longstanding definitions assumed that sex and gender adhered to each other.

A section of the internet, however, objected to Cambridge Dictionary’s updated definitions to include trans men and women.


The changes were made in October after looking at how the words were being used.

A spokesman for the Cambridge Dictionary, quoted by The Telegraph, said: “Our editors made this addition to the entry for ‘woman’ in October.