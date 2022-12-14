Cambridge Dictionary criticised for changing definition of ‘man’ and ‘woman’

The Cambridge Dictionary has updated its definition of "man" and "woman"

The Cambridge Dictionary has been criticised for updating its definition of “man” and “woman” to include people who not identify with the sex they were born with.

A woman is now defined as “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

Meanwhile, the definition of a man now reads, “an adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

Both the updated definitions reflect changing worldviews on sex and gender. Previous longstanding definitions assumed that sex and gender adhered to each other.

A section of the internet, however, objected to Cambridge Dictionary’s updated definitions to include trans men and women.



And the new definition of squirrel: “A person who lives and identifies as a squirrel though they may have been said to be something else at the time of birth.” December 12, 2022



The changes were made in October after looking at how the words were being used.

A spokesman for the Cambridge Dictionary, quoted by The Telegraph, said: “Our editors made this addition to the entry for ‘woman’ in October.

“They carefully studied usage patterns of the word ‘woman’ and concluded that this definition is one that learners of English should be aware of to support their understanding of how the language is used. The first definition at the entry for woman remains unchanged and continues to be ‘an adult female human being’.

The examples that Cambridge Dictionary gave with its updated definition of woman read: “She was the first trans woman elected to a national office” and “Mary is a woman who was assigned male at birth”.

It also gave two examples for man: “Mark is a trans man (= a man who was said to be female when they were born)” and “their doctor encouraged them to live as a man for a while before undergoing surgical transition”.