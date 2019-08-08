Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Everything you need to know about the upcoming game

Call of Duty is undoubtedly one of the most popular first-person shooter franchises in existence. However, the popular fps has been found lacking in the past couple of years, leaving fans disappointed and demanding more. Activision is attempting to catapult the Call of Duty series to its former glory with the launch of Modern Warfare.

Multiplayer

Game developer, Infinity Ward recently unveiled the multiplayer part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare would support 20 vs 20 matches. He also mentioned a 100 player match, indicating 50 vs 50. Flash maps introduce a new 2vs2 mode called ‘Gunfight,’ which promote close-quarter combat. Tactical Maps are mid-size battlegrounds that will feature modes such as Team Deathmatch and Domination.

Crossplay

The game will also support a feature called ‘Crossplay’, which allows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms game together. Crossplay is being introduced for the first time in the Call of Duty franchise. Infinity Ward is also taking steps to separate players using mice and keyboards from those using controllers. The matchmaking will separate players on an input-based system. There is one exception to this system – if a controller-based player is in the same party as a player using a mouse and keyboard, they will be matched will other players using mice and keyboards.

Campaign Mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is also bringing back single-player campaign mode, following an absence from Black Ops 4. The story is set between Europe and the Middle East and is told through different perspectives. Missions will range from long-range to close-quarter combat and everything in-between. Players will assume the role of a trained Tier 1 Operative and a rebel freedom fighter.

Spec Ops In, Battle Royale Out

The new Modern Warfare also brings back the Spec Ops mode. According to Activision, this co-op mode comprises “a collection of elite operations accessible to all skill levels.”

IGN reported that Infinity Ward Multiplayer Design Director Joe Cecot claimed multiplayer would be the primary focus of the game rather than the popular battle royale mode. Modern Warfare’s Multiplayer Design Director Joe Cecot told IGN, “We’re excited for large player counts and things like that (Battle Royale), but right now we’re really focused on core multiplayer."

Release Date & Price