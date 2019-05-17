Call of Duty Mobile closed beta test - here's what we think about the yet-to-launch game

Activision and Tencent Games recently collaborated to bring one of gamers' wildest fantasies to reality: A PUBG/ COD hybrid. A closed beta version of Call of Duty Mobile was released yesterday, and we were lucky enough to get a first-hand experience.

The developers open the game with a warning to not publish any in-game footage before its release. But while we cannot provide photos or videos, ardent Call of Duty fans will hardly need any explanation. The game serves as a perfect blend between the intense first-person shooting of Call of Duty games, along with the Battle Royale background every PUBG player is a fan of.

Though the game is in its developmental stage, it can be played with online matchmaking, though options are justifiably limited. The game was just 10k downloads old when we installed it and requires at least two GB free space, apart from decent RAM.

The game is not processor hungry and should be able to run on baseline phones. However, it requires a constant internet connection, which is acceptable considering most of its gameplay relies on online syncing.

That said, the graphics show a considerable difference between its basic and extreme configurations, but the overall realism is retained throughout. Controls are completely customisable, including a personalised onscreen layout and HUD.

The game is only playable in the first-person perspective, though the intense combat and character reactions won’t make the players wish otherwise. Since the game is still in testing, the developers provided us with in-game currency to buy and try out the multiple customisations the game had to offer.

The gameplay has been pulled straight out of a classic Call of Duty game but retains the interaction of online multiplayer very well. The players have an option of forming their own team, but the online matchmaking is fast and balanced.

Though we are yet to explore the full features of the game, it can be safely said that it is a promising platform which will compete fiercely, if not exceed the player fanbase of PUBG or any other online multiplayer or Battle Royale format games.