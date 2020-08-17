California's Death Valley hits 54.4°C, possibly the hottest global temperature in 100 years

The latest reading will need to undergo a formal review before the record is confirmed



Per the climate data in xmACIS2, this is the first time since 1913 that Death Valley has reached 130F. In July 2013, it last reached 129F. If valid, it would be the hottest August temperature at the site by 3F. @NWSVegas pic.twitter.com/gZNBW4NXI4

— NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) August 16, 2020

California’s Death Valley hit a record high of 54.4°C (or 130°F) on August 16 (Sunday) afternoon, making it possibly the hottest global reading ever registered on the planet in a century, the US National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed.

“If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913,” NWS Las Vegas, which owns the automated observation system, said of the reading on August 16 afternoon, emphasizing that it was preliminary, added Reuters.

It will need to undergo a formal review before the record is confirmed because of its significance, it said on its Twitter feed, linking to an NWS statement.

The NWS’s automated weather station close to the Furnace Creek visitors’ centre near the border with Nevada hit the extreme high at 3:41 pm local time.

Death Valley’s all-time record high, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), is 134°F (56.7°C) taken on July 10, 1913, at Greenland Ranch. That reading still stands as the hottest ever recorded temperature on the planet’s surface, according to the WMO.

(With inputs from Reuters)