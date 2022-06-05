English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Woman found $36,000 stuffed in free couch and gave the money right back

    Vicky Umodu from California needed to furnish her new home cheaply and could not believe her luck when she found a sofa set being given away. She got much more.

    AFP
    June 05, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST
    The sellers of the couch rewarded the woman with $2,000 -- enough for her to buy a fridge for her home. (Representational image)

    The sellers of the couch rewarded the woman with $2,000 -- enough for her to buy a fridge for her home. (Representational image)

    A California woman found $36,000 stuffed in the cushions of a free couch she snagged on Craigslist -- and gave the money right back.

    Vicky Umodu needed to furnish her new home cheaply and could not believe her luck when she found a sofa set being given away.

    "I just moved in, and I don't have anything in my house," she told ABC7 from her home in Colton, near Los Angeles this week.

    "I was so excited, so we picked it up and brought it in."

    But it turned out there was a whole lot more to the giveaway than met the eye.

    Close

    The lump she found inside one of the cushions turned out to be several envelopes filled with cash -- thousands of dollars' worth.

    "I was just telling my son, come, come, come! I was screaming, this is money! I need to call the guy."

    Umodu called the people who had given her the couch, told them of the bonanza, and returned the cash.

    The family, who were clearing out the home of a loved one who had recently died, said they had no idea where all the money had come from.

    By way of thanking her, the family gifted a surprised Umodu more than $2,000 -- enough to buy the refrigerator she needs for her new home.

    "I was not expecting a dime," she said.
    AFP
    Tags: #California #Craigslist #Los Angeles
    first published: Jun 5, 2022 03:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.