Actor caught on camera stealing comic books, charged with petty theft

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

Ray Buffer, 53, has appeared in popular TV shows like 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and 'ER' in small roles.

Actor Ray Buffer stole from a comic book store in San Diego. (Images: Facebook and Instagram)

An American actor has been charged for stealing comic books from a California store, months after he was caught committing the crime on CCTV footage, according to The New York Post.

Ray Buffer, 53, who has appeared in popular TV shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and ER in small roles, had been seen shoving a stack of comics under his shirt, in footage released by the Southern California Comics in October, 2022. He reportedly stole books worth $850.

The store hadn't recognised him immediately and sought the public's help in identifying him.

They were later told the man was Buffer. Though there was initial outrage about the theft, the case gradually dimmed from public view.