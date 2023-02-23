Actor caught on camera stealing comic books, charged with petty theft

An American actor has been charged for stealing comic books from a California store, months after he was caught committing the crime on CCTV footage, according to The New York Post.

Ray Buffer, 53, who has appeared in popular TV shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and ER in small roles, had been seen shoving a stack of comics under his shirt, in footage released by the Southern California Comics in October, 2022. He reportedly stole books worth $850.

The store hadn't recognised him immediately and sought the public's help in identifying him.

They were later told the man was Buffer. Though there was initial outrage about the theft, the case gradually dimmed from public view.

“I was losing hope every month I didn’t hear anything from anyone,” Jamie Newbold, the owner of Southern California Comics in San Diego, told The New York Post. But earlier this week, an attorney called to inform him that the culprit had been charged. Related stories Joe Biden stumbles, trips for 3rd time on Air Force One plane steps in viral video

Artifact, the news app from Instagram's co-founders, is available on iOS, Android An official confirmed to the website that petty theft charges had been filed against the actor. Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, Newbold claimed the actor stole from other shops too before he was caught but his attorney was trying to get away with him paying restitution only for the one incident caught on camera. "We have petitioned the city attorney to let us face Buffer in court," Newbold said. "For now, we're back to waiting. But we're headed in the right direction. "Thank you again to all our followers and supporters, you helped get us to this point," the owner added. "We are not a community to be messed with."