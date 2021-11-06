MARKET NEWS

'Cake, laughs and a win': Watch how team India celebrated Virat Kohli's birthday

BCCI posted a video of the team celebrating Virat Kohli's birthday with MS Dhoni, Shardul Thakur and other players.

Moneycontrol News
November 06, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
Indian Cricket Captain, Virat Kohli

Indian Cricket Captain, Virat Kohli


Indian men's cricket team celebrated captain Virat Kohli's birthday with a thumping win against Scotland in the T20 World Cup on November 5. India trounced Scotland by eight wickets in 6.3 overs while chasing 86 for win to stay alive in the semifinal race. In the previous game, India beat Afghanistan by 66 runs.

BCCI posted a video of the team celebrating Kohli's birthday with MS Dhoni, Shardul Thakur and other players. Indian skipper turned 33 on November 6.

Read | "Guts of steel": Anushka Sharma's birthday wish for Virat Kohli. See his response

"Cake, laughs and a win! Birthday cake Face with tears of joy Clapping hands sign #TeamIndia bring in captain @imVkohli's birthday after their superb victory in Dubai. Thumbs up Thumbs up," BCCI tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kolhi's wife and actor Anushka Sharma  marked the occasion with an emotional note, praising her "amazing man" for his courage, honesty and guts of steel.

"I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness!" she wrote on Instagram.

The Indian cricket team is currently playing the T20 World Cup in Dubai, UAE.

This will be Kohli's last T20 World Cup as the captain of the Indian team. He had announced in September that he will step down as India's T20 skipper after the World Cup but will continue to lead the side in ODIs and Test cricket.
#cricket #India #T20 #Virat Kohli
first published: Nov 6, 2021 09:59 am

