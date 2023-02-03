English
    Byju's layoffs: IIT graduate who lost his job says, 'Jo hota hai...'

    Byju's has laid off another 1,000-1,200 employees, as the world's most-valued edtech company seeks to bring down costs amid slower revenue growth and a worsening funding winter.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
    Byju's had earlier laid off 2,500 employees in October 2022.

    Ed-tech firm Byju’s laid off 1,000 to 1,200 more employees in its second round of layoffs in the last few months amid mass job cuts across major tech companies globally.

    An IIT graduate working in Bengaluru was among those affected by the latest layoffs at Byju’s. He had joined Byju’s as a software engineer in June 2022, right after college. Describing his first job, he said it was a “great journey here for me, full of learning and growth”.

    “Just keeping in mind ‘Jo hota hai aache ke liye hi hota hai (whatever happens, happens for good)’ and moving on in life to look at what it holds for me and looking for new challenges,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post as he sought new job opportunities.”

    The mechanical engineering graduate from IIT-Ropar in Punjab describes himself as someone willing to work and learn in a competitive environment and get hands-on experience in programming.