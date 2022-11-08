Byju’s blasted for Messi deal after mass layoffs. Divya Gokulnath’s response

Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath opened up about the bad optics of signing Lionel Messi, one of the world’s highest paid footballers, as a brand ambassador just days after laying off 2,500 employees in a bid to make the edtech firm more profitable.

In an interview with the The Economic Times, Divya Gokulnath said the decision to sign Messi as the Global Brand Ambassador for its "Education For All" social initiative was rooted in a desire to give the initiative more reach and visibility.

“It is sad that there has to be a Messi coming on board to give voice to Education For All,” she said, noting that nobody “picked up” the story before Messi was brought on board.

“If you look at my LinkedIn post, even yesterday I spoke about Education For All and I spoke about it because it was a big partnership with the Andhra Pradesh government where we empowered 30 lakh students and 2 lakh teachers. It is one of our biggest initiatives in Education for All, but nobody picked it up!” she said in the interview published Monday.

Divya Gokulnath was asked why the company was bothered about anybody picking up the story if the intention was to make a difference. “Why do you need Lionel Messi to make people pick it up? Just do the good work,” the interviewer said, to which the Byju’s co-founder responded: “We are doing good but sometimes you need more participation to make something more successful.

“In the last three hours, the amount of attention Education for All has received is something it has not received in the last 18 months. It is saddening and anguishing. An initiative like this will never be successful until so many more people are involved and giving back to society and there is a huge potential and we can do this together. But you need the same visibility for it.”

She pointed out that the right ambassador could increase an initiative’s reach. “It is education that we are talking about. So frankly, I am not bothered about who likes or who does not but it is just that it does not get the attention it deserves and today finally it has got it,” said Gokulnath.

The interviewer pointed out that “saddening and anguishing” are words that could be applied to employees who were laid off by Byju’s. “Are your employees today saddened and anguished that Byju’s is willing to go out, make an effort and spent a long time and a lot of money to sign up Lionel Messi, the world’s most expensive player. How are you explaining this to the 2,500 employees who have been asked to go and who will be asked to go in the days to come?” Gokulnath was asked.

She responded by saying that Messi was introduced as the world’s most expensive player, but is so much more than that.

“I should also tell you that he is also the humblest one who values education a lot. Messi can choose to partner with multiple brands but he did with Byju’s, an Indian company, because he believed in our cause and in our mission that we can enhance human potential,” she said.

“Speaking about the rationalisation,” continued Gokulnath, “it was the toughest decision for both Byju and me to take for the company and we have spoken about it.

“How much we say and apologise, it is not enough. It would be the last thing that we would want to do but sometimes what Byju and Divya want is not what Byju’s as a company demands.

“We did it because this would help us move towards our path to profitability by the fourth quarter of this year. Certain steps had to be taken and they were taken,” she said.

“It was taken keeping multiple viewpoints in mind and keeping the larger business perspective in mind but today I do not want to focus on that,” the co-founder of Byju’s added.

Byju’s announced that it had signed Lionel Messi as a brand ambassador just days after sacking 5% of its workforce. Byju’s CEO and founder Byju Raveendran said: “We are working hard towards achieving profitability at the group level in this financial year itself… Our rapid organic and inorganic growth has created some inefficiencies, redundancies and duplication within our organization, that we need to rationalize to realize this.”

The move led to scathing criticism against the edtech firm, with many questioning how it could afford to sign Messi while trimming its workforce.