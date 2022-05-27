English
    By George! Why pic of Muthoot Group board of directors has Twitter amused

    A picture of the board of directors at Muthoot Finance has amused Twitter users

    Moneycontrol News
    May 27, 2022 / 04:54 PM IST
    Board of Directors at Muthoot Finance. (Image credit: jitenkparmar/Twitter)

    Board of Directors at Muthoot Finance. (Image credit: jitenkparmar/Twitter)


    A picture of the board of directors at Muthoot Finance has amused hundreds of Twitter users – and it’s not hard to see why. Of the seven people listed as directors on the finance firm’s website, all seven are named George.

    According to a screenshot shared by Twitter user Jiten Parmar, the board of directors includes Chairman of the Muthoot Group of Companies - George Jacob Muthoot, Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot, and five Wholetime Directors – George Thomas Muthoot, Alexander George, George M George, George M Jacob and George Alexander.

    “Imagine the concall. Or board meet,” Parmar, clearly tickled by the number of Georges on the board, wrote as he shared the photo on Twitter.


    The picture has racked up over 1,300 ‘likes’ and many amused comments.

    “Minutes of meeting- George chaired the meeting and appreciated the idea presented by George and supported by George. George proposed that this new venture will led by George and George, George and George will be key stake holders in it. At last George thanked all George,” wrote one Twitter user as he imagined what a meeting of the board would sound like.


    Another simply shared the popular Spiderman meme

    “Take a look at this George-ous board,” one Twitter user quipped, while another suggested calling it a “Board of Georges” rather than board of directors.

    The Muthoot Group is an Indian multinational conglomerate headquartered in Kochi, Kerala. Established in 1887, The Muthoot Group is one of India's largest financial groups and derives its name from the Muthoot family, based in Kerala.

    Board of Directors, Muthoot Group (Image credit: www.muthootgroup.com) Board of Directors, Muthoot Group (Image credit: www.muthootgroup.com)

    George Jacob Muthoot, George Alexander Muthoot and George Thomas Muthoot sit on the Group’s board of directors. Muthoot Finance falls under the brand umbrella of the Muthoot Group. Founded in 1939, it is the Group’s flagship company and among India’s largest gold loan companies.



    first published: May 27, 2022 04:53 pm
