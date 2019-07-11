World Population Day: UN report says India will be the world's most populated country by 2027

According to data provided by the Population Division of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, India itself has a population of 1.37 billion, making it the second most populated country in the world. In another eight years, it may surpass China and become the most populated country.

By 2050, India’s population may increase by another 273 million. Also, 35 per cent of the country’s population is concentrated in the states Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Since 1990, people across the world have observed the World Population Day on July 11 every year. The aim of the day is to spread awareness on problems related to booming population worldwide. The first celebration of the World Population Day saw the participation of more than 90 countries.

Despite it being observed for the past 30 years, overpopulation continues to be a concern. The idea of observing the World Population Day was conceived after an alarm was raised when the world population crossed the five-billion mark. Yet, the world population kept increasing exponentially, and it is set to cross the 7.7-billion mark soon.

The figures should concern India more than any other country at the moment as a high birth rate continues. Poverty, illiteracy and a lack of family planning are the major contributing factors to this problem. Moreover, we accommodate 16 per cent of the world’s population despite sharing just 2 per cent of the land.

According to a FirstPost report, measures such as assured home delivery of contraceptives and distribution of family planning kits by social health activists have been provided by the Central government to control population growth.

The UN data further mentioned that the world’s population increases annually by 83 million approximately. They have also predicted that, by 2030, the world population will be at 8.6 billion.