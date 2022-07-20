Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing jacket expected to fetch $2 million in auction

Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, is auctioning off historic artefacts from his remarkable career as an American astronaut, including mementoes from the landmark Apollo 11 mission. Among the items being auctioned is the inflight jacket Aldrin wore to the moon and back.

According to Forbes, this is only time that a garment worn during the journey to the moon on Apollo 11 will be available for private ownership. The jackets worn by Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins, Aldrin’s crewmates on the historic moon landing, are part of the Smithsonian collection.

Aldrin’s jacket is emblazoned with “E Aldrin” above the Apollo 11 mission patch, according to Sotheby’s, the sale organiser. The jacket could fetch as much as $2 million in the auction, according to Sotheby’s estimates.

Other items from “Buzz’s time in space, and clothing worn on lunar missions” will also be up for grabs in the auction, online bidding for which will open on July 26.

Besides the jacket, highlights of the auction include the circuit breaker switch that famously broke during the Apollo 11 mission, almost leaving Aldrin and Armstrong stranded on the moon. The felt-tipped pen that saved them will also be up for sale.