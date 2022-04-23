English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Buy a mobile phone and get petrol, lemons free at this Varanasi shop

    The recent surge in the cost of petrol and lemons has led to one Varanasi businessman coming up with a unique promotion.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 23, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST
    At Mobi World in Varanasi, customers will get petrol and lemons free on buying a mobile phone.

    At Mobi World in Varanasi, customers will get petrol and lemons free on buying a mobile phone.


    The recent surge in the cost of petrol and lemons has led to one Varanasi businessman coming up with a unique promotion. Yash Jaiswal, the owner of Mobi World in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is offering a litre of petrol free with the purchase of every cell phone worth Rs 10,000 or more. Moreover, customers will also get lemons free on buying phone accessories.

    Customers who buy accessories from the Varanasi shop will get to take home lemons worth Rs 100. The price of the once-humble fruit has skyrocketed in recently – leading to a meme fest on Twitter a few days ago.

    Speaking to Navbharat Times, Jaiswal said that customers will get to take home two to four lemons free of cost for purchases as low as Rs 50.

    He revealed that his promotional stunt has been successful - the footfall in his shop had increased since he started offering petrol and lemons free of cost with every mobile phone purchase.

    A kilogram of lemons, once available for Rs 20-30, is now being sold for as high as Rs 300 in some parts of the country. The surge in the price of lemons has been attributed to supply shortage, high transportation costs as well as increased demand during summers.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Apr 21, 2022

    Thursday, 21st April, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Apr 21, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      121
    View more

    Thursday, 21st April, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Apr 21, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      105
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    Petrol, meanwhile, is retailing at Rs 105.88 per litre in Varanasi.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #lemon #mobile phones #petrol prices #Varanasi
    first published: Apr 23, 2022 05:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.