Buy a mobile phone and get petrol, lemons free at this Varanasi shop

At Mobi World in Varanasi, customers will get petrol and lemons free on buying a mobile phone.

The recent surge in the cost of petrol and lemons has led to one Varanasi businessman coming up with a unique promotion. Yash Jaiswal, the owner of Mobi World in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is offering a litre of petrol free with the purchase of every cell phone worth Rs 10,000 or more. Moreover, customers will also get lemons free on buying phone accessories.

Customers who buy accessories from the Varanasi shop will get to take home lemons worth Rs 100. The price of the once-humble fruit has skyrocketed in recently – leading to a meme fest on Twitter a few days ago.

Speaking to Navbharat Times, Jaiswal said that customers will get to take home two to four lemons free of cost for purchases as low as Rs 50.

He revealed that his promotional stunt has been successful - the footfall in his shop had increased since he started offering petrol and lemons free of cost with every mobile phone purchase.

A kilogram of lemons, once available for Rs 20-30, is now being sold for as high as Rs 300 in some parts of the country. The surge in the price of lemons has been attributed to supply shortage, high transportation costs as well as increased demand during summers.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Apr 21, 2022 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Apr 21, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹121 121 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Apr 21, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹105 105 View more Show

Petrol , meanwhile, is retailing at Rs 105.88 per litre in Varanasi.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes