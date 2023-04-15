Businesswoman charters helicopter, gifts island vacation to domestic workers

A Malaysian woman has gone viral for her generous gift to her three domestic workers. Farah Wen, who says she is an entrepreneur, shared a TikTok video which shows her presenting envelopes filled with RM 10,000 (Rs 1.8 lakh approximately) to her three domestic helpers. The women are further surprised when Wen whisks them away for an island getaway in a chartered helicopter.

According to news website Mothership, 29-year-old Farah Wen presented her employees with the hefty bonus for Hari Raya (also called Hari Raya Aidilfitri) – one of the biggest holidays for Muslims in Malaysia.

Her TikTok video shows her handing out green envelopes filled with cash to the three women, who appear extremely happy with their gift. Next, the video shows them taking a helicopter ride to an island, where Wen booked them a three-day getaway. The domestic workers were treated to a luxury private suite with a dipping pool, bathtub and lounge area during their island vacation.

Her video has been watched millions of times on TikTok, where many praised her generosity and others jokingly wondered if Wen would be willing to employ them. It has also made its way to other social media platforms like Twitter.

The Malaysian woman is not the first employer who has gone above and beyond to show their appreciation for their employees. Last year, a Chennai businessman gave away cars and bikes worth more than Rs 1.2 crore to his staff on Diwali.