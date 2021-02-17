Businessman loses life’s savings worth Rs 5 lakh stored in trunk to termites

Representative image

In a bizarre incident, an Andhra Pradesh-based businessman lost Rs 5 lakh to termites. The small-time businessman kept his hard-earned money in a trunk, which later turned into pieces of scrap after large holes on the bundles of Rs 500 and 200 currency notes were found.

According to a report in India Today, Bijli Jamalayya, a resident of Krishna district received the shock of his life when he learnt that his life-time earnings were chatted by termites.

Jamalayya, who trades in pigs business and carries out cash transactions, stored all his money in a trunk instead of depositing it in a bank. For years, the man stacked the money to build a house for himself.

Jamalayya distributed the damaged notes to children playing on the streets. Seeing the kids roaming around with such a large amount of cash, people informed the police. Police later found out about the incident upon investigation.