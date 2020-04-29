Buses not sufficient, run sanitized trains: Chidambaram on MHA nod for movement of stranded migrants

Commenting on the Centre’s announcement allowing stranded migrants to return home, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram suggested on April 29 that train services be started to enable smoother movement.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here



I welcome the decision of the government to allow inter-state movement of migrant workers and students after testing them by bus.

This has been a demand of the Congress party since mid-April. Close April 29, 2020

Taking to Twitter he wrote: “I welcome the move... But buses alone will not be sufficient. It is better to run sanitized trains…”

Coronavirus pandemic | Police find unique ways to punish lockdown violators

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The Ministry of Home Affairs on April 29 issued an order allowing the interstate movement of migrant workers, students, tourists, and pilgrims and asked all states and union territories to prepare a protocol for the same.