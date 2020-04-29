Buses not sufficient, run sanitized trains: Chidambaram on MHA nod for movement of stranded migrants

The former finance minister, however, also lauded the Centre for allowing inter-state movement of stranded migrants, students, and tourists via sanitized buses
Commenting on the Centre’s announcement allowing stranded migrants to return home, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram suggested on April 29 that train services be started to enable smoother movement.
For live updates on coronavirus, click hereTaking to Twitter he wrote: “I welcome the move... But buses alone will not be sufficient. It is better to run sanitized trains…”
I welcome the decision of the government to allow inter-state movement of migrant workers and students after testing them by bus.
This has been a demand of the Congress party since mid-April.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 29, 2020
Buses alone will not be sufficient. It is better to run sanitized trains point-to-point to move the large numbers who desire to migrate back to their home states.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 29, 2020
Coronavirus pandemic | Police find unique ways to punish lockdown violatorsThe Ministry of Home Affairs on April 29 issued an order allowing the interstate movement of migrant workers, students, tourists, and pilgrims and asked all states and union territories to prepare a protocol for the same.
First Published on Apr 29, 2020 07:17 pm