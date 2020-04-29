App
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buses not sufficient, run sanitized trains: Chidambaram on MHA nod for movement of stranded migrants

The former finance minister, however, also lauded the Centre for allowing inter-state movement of stranded migrants, students, and tourists via sanitized buses

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Commenting on the Centre’s announcement allowing stranded migrants to return home, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram suggested on April 29 that train services be started to enable smoother movement.

Taking to Twitter he wrote: “I welcome the move... But buses alone will not be sufficient. It is better to run sanitized trains…”


The Ministry of Home Affairs on April 29 issued an order allowing the interstate movement of migrant workers, students, tourists, and pilgrims and asked all states and union territories to prepare a protocol for the same.
First Published on Apr 29, 2020 07:17 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #former finance minister P Chidambaram #migrant labourers

