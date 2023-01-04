Burglars call police to help move belongings and get ride to airport

A couple in Florida was arrested after calling 911 to ask for help "moving their belongings" from a house they were burglarising.

According to a Facebook post by Polk County Sheriff’s Office, nobody spoke during the 911 call on Saturday. When law enforcement officers reached the house in Poinciana, they initially thought it was empty. Finding a glass door unlocked, they went inside and found Martin Gonzalez-Garcia, 23, and Ashializ Roldan-Oscasio, 22.

Officers recognised Gonzalez-Garcia as a man wanted for burglarising a Dollar Store. He was with his girlfriend, who told officers that she had called 911 to see if they could get help moving their belongings.

The couple said they were in the house because they were looking for a place to spend the night, according to Fox News. They said they also wanted a ride to the airport so they could spend a weekend in New York.

“Martin stated he knew what he did was wrong, but needed the money. Martin stated he knew the residence was not his and did not have permission to be in, but had to get inside to get out of the cold,” read their arrest affidavit.

Cops charged Gonzalez-Garcia with burglary and theft of a store as well as burglary of a residence. His girlfriend, Ashializ Roldan-Oscasio, was charged with burglary of a residence. Both of them were also found to be in possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

“Deputies DID help them with their belongings, and DID give them a ride, but it wasn’t to the airport … it was to the Polk Pokey," the sheriff's office said, referring to the county prison.

Moneycontrol News

