172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|burger-king-urges-customers-to-order-from-mcdonalds-6053531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is why Burger King urged customers to 'order from McDonald’s'

Burger King explains how the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has wrecked businesses, including those in the hospitality sector.

Moneycontrol News

American fast-food chain Burger King’s latest appeal to customers has won over the hearts of many across the globe, while also serving as a haunting reminder of the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses.

Burger recently took to social media to urge its customers to “order from McDonald’s”. Yes, you read that right. In a fairly long post, Burger King explains how the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has wrecked businesses, including those in the hospitality sector.

The post captioned “we know, we never thought we’d be saying this either”, reads: “We never imagined we would ask you to order from KFC, Domino’s Pizza, Subway, Five Guys, Greggs, Papa John's, Taco Bell, and other independent food outlets, too numerous to mention here. In short, from any of our sister food chains (fast or not fast).”


The post shared by Burger King UK further read: “We never thought we would be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment. So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru.”

Close

The post concludes on a jocular note with Burger King suggesting that “getting a whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing.”

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

The tweet by Burger King UK has gone viral and netizens are clearly in love with it.





First Published on Nov 2, 2020 08:34 pm

tags #advertisement #Burger King #COVID-19 impact #United Kingdom

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.