This is why Burger King urged customers to 'order from McDonald’s'

American fast-food chain Burger King’s latest appeal to customers has won over the hearts of many across the globe, while also serving as a haunting reminder of the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses.

Burger recently took to social media to urge its customers to “order from McDonald’s”. Yes, you read that right. In a fairly long post, Burger King explains how the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has wrecked businesses, including those in the hospitality sector.



The post captioned “we know, we never thought we’d be saying this either”, reads: “We never imagined we would ask you to order from KFC, Domino’s Pizza, Subway, Five Guys, Greggs, Papa John's, Taco Bell, and other independent food outlets, too numerous to mention here. In short, from any of our sister food chains (fast or not fast).”

The post shared by Burger King UK further read: “We never thought we would be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment. So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru.”

The post concludes on a jocular note with Burger King suggesting that “getting a whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing.”

The tweet by Burger King UK has gone viral and netizens are clearly in love with it.



Great tweet and loads of respect from a McDonald’s fan

